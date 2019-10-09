WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The goal of a unique class being offered at Ware High School is to help students explore a career path they might not have otherwise.
At a place you'd typically see a school bus, Ware fire engine #3 pulls in to pick up students for a unique class
"All the kids in math class go 'how do I get in that class?'" said Ware interim fire chief Edward Wloch.
It's all part of a special elective program at Ware High for students to experience what it would be like to be a firefighter.
Three years ago, Wloch started the program with the help of the town and the school. He told Western Mass News their hope is to spark interest in a firefighting career, starting at a young age.
"Once we started the program, we started to see the value in it getting kids to like the fire service and that they want to work for the fire service," Wloch explained.
Now, thanks to a federal grant, the department will be able to keep the program going.
"This year, we just received a $90,000 grant so this will boost what we can do now. We are hoping this program really starts taking off," Wloch noted.
That money is paying off for students like Skyla Buck, who has found her passion because of the class.
"At first, I was like I don’t know if I want to do this, but after doing it, it definitely made me want to be a firefighter. I feel fortunate that they have this program, so I can learn what they go through and how much effort it takes to be a firefighter," Buck said.
Even if they decide firefighting isn't for them, they hope the students walk away with skills they can use for a lifetime.
"So they can go out into the community and work as a firefighter, police officer, or whatever and know what service is all about. Sometimes I gotta wonder who's having more fun? Am I having more fun or are the kids? Because my firefighters love to help train," Wloch said.
