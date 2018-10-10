Today is the pre-trial hearing for Matthew Locke who was charged with murder in the deaths of a West Brookfield mother and her 3 children.
Locke was already charged with lying to investigators about the March 1st murder of Sara Bermudez and her 3 children- ages 2, 6 and 8.
Locke claimed they were killed by the MS-13 Gang.
According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, Locke's DNA was found on one of the victims bodies.
He is being held without bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.