NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Ware man has been convicted in connection with a 2018 incident in Granby.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 42-year-old Arthur Salsbury Jr. was found guilty of rape following the February 2018 incident at Dufresne Park in Granby.
Salsbury had been accused of bringing a woman to that park against her will and raping her. She then reportedly fled into a swamp, where she hid in freezing temperatures for an hour.
He was charged with two counts of aggravated rape and one count of kidnapping. Carey noted that the jury found Salsbury guilty of rape as a lesser included charge of aggravated rape and found him not guilty on the second count of aggravated rape and kidnapping.
“The Commonwealth is grateful for the jury’s close attention to the evidence introduced during the trial and thorough deliberations in this case. The Commonwealth commends the victim for her resolve in seeing this case through to trial and courage in testifying in a public courtroom about a horrific event for which the defendant now stands convicted," said A.D.A. Jennifer Suhl in a statement.
With the conviction, Salsbury's bail has been revoked and he will be held in custody pending sentencing, which is scheduled for June 13.
