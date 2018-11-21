WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A grand jury has handed up an indictment against a Hampshire County man related to the deaths of four people.
The Worcester County District Attorney's office said Wednesday that 32-year-old Mathew Locke of Ware has been indicted on four counts of murder, as well as armed burglary and arson of a dwelling.
The charges come in relation to the deaths of 38-year-old Sara Bermudez and her three children - Madison, 8, James, 6, and Michael, 2 - in their West Brookfield home on March 1.
Authorities also allege that there was a fire in the home that extinguished itself.
Locke, who is being held without bail, was charged in September with four counts of murder.
He had also been previously indicted on four counts of misleading a police investigation. The D.A.'s office noted that those charges remain open in superior court.
Arraignment on the new indictment will take place at a later date in Worcester County Superior Court.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.