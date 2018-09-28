WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People in Ware are being told to boil their water before using it after E. coli was found.
In a notice sent out Friday, the town said that a sample collected on Thursday from the cistern source tested positive for the bacteria and total coliform bacteria was found in previous cistern source samples collected on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Town officials explained that the cistern is one of four sources that supplies drinking water to the system.
"Although E. coli were not detected in distribution system samples, the Groundwater Rule Regulations require a boil water order because our system does not treat all of its groundwater to at least 99.99% (4-log) treatment of viruses," the notice read.
Water customers are now being told to boil the water for at least one minute prior to drinking or using it to help reduce the possible risk of exposure.
That water can then be cooled before being used for ice, food preparation, teeth brushing, washing dishes, and drinking.
Using bottled water is also suggested.
Customers are also being told to throw out all beverages, ice, uncooked foods, and formula made with tap water on or before Thursday.
These precautions remain in place until further notice. Town officials said that testing continues while they examine the cistern for signs of contamination and increase the chlorine used to disinfect the water.
Anyone with questions can contact Ware DPW at (413) 967-9620 or email dpwwater@townofware.com.
