People in Ware no longer have to boil their water before drinking or using it for things like ice and teeth brushing.
Ware Police said on Facebook that the order was lifted as of 3:40 p.m. Thursday.
The boil order had been in effect since last Friday when it was announced that E. coli was found in a sample collected at one of the town's cisterns.
That cistern was one of four sources that provides drinking water to the town's system.
