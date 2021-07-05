WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Ware police say they have arrested two women following an investigation into the sale of illegal drugs.
Samantha Calkins, 45 and Katrina Dufresne, 29, were taken into custody following a traffic stop Sunday.
"This traffic stop was a result of information obtained through the investigation as to the operator of the vehicle being an active distributor of the illegal narcotic Cocaine," the Ware Police Department explained.
Following the stop and a search of the vehicle, officers say they found cocaine inside.
Calkins is facing a total of six charges including Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws, Distribution of a Class B Drug (LSD) and Distribution of a Class B Drug (cocaine).
Dufresne has also been charged with Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws, as well as Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (cocaine) and Possession of a Class B Drug.
Both women remain in custody without the right to bail pending their arraignments scheduled for Tuesday at Eastern Hampshire District Court.
