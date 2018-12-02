Ware Police arrest Springfield man wanted on several charges.

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is expected to appear in court tomorrow on several charges after being detained by Ware Police Sunday afternoon.
Officer David Obrzut of the Ware Police Department tells us they received a call around 2 p.m. about a report of a man who had run out of a house.
Details are limited, but officials did state that they did capture the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Luis Schmoke of Springfield, around 4:15 that same day.
Police tell us that Schmoke was visiting a friend when he unexpectedly ran out of the house.
Massachusetts State Police, as well as the West Brookfield Police Department and the Ware K9 unit, was called in to assist.
According to officials, Schmoke had been sought since the Summer time, and had several warrants out for his arrest.
It is unclear where Schmoke was arrested or what charges he is facing.
Schmoke was booked and was transported to Eastern Hampshire District Court for his arraignment, which is expected to take place tomorrow.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
