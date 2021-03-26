WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people have been arrested and face drug charges following a morning police search on School Street in Ware.
Authorities said they located and recovered a large amount of heroin, crack cocaine, prescription drug medications, and drug paraphernalia, and cash they said is consistent with a high-level narcotic distribution business.
Tyler Larose, 30, is facing multiple drug and firearm charges and is being held on $10,000 bail.
Ashley Leneau, 29, is also facing multiple charges and is being held on $5,000 bail, while 44-year-old Amy Lemon has been ordered released on personal recognizance.
Both Larose and Leneau are being held at Hampshire County House of Corrections while they await their arraignments.
