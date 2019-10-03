WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two men have been arrested on drug charges in Ware.
Ware Police said that officers conducted an investigation into narcotics distribution, specifically heroin, Thursday afternoon.
During that operation, police saw people allegedly involved in an illegal narcotics transaction.
"At the conclusion of this investigation officers located a large amount of Heroin consistent with that of a heroin distribution business," police added in a statement.
Alan Lloyd, 52, was arrested and charged with distribution of Class A drug (heroin) and conspiracy to violate a drug law. His bail was set at $1,000.
Ralph Anderson, 65, was also arrested and is charged with possession of a Class A drug (heroin - subsequent offense) and conspiracy to violate a drug law. Bail was set at $500.
Both men are scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.
