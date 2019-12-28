Ware Police issue warning to residents after seeing uptick in vehicle break-ins.

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Ware are issuing a warning to residents after seeing a rise in vehicle break-ins.
Ware Police tell us that this recent series of break-ins occurred in the downtown area, and officials are reminding residents to lock their vehicles when left unattended.
If your vehicle was recently broken into and you observed that items had been stolen from it, you are asked to contact the Ware Police Department at 413-967-3571.
