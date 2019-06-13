WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in one Hampshire County town is looking for the public's help in identifying a person suspected of stealing a donation jar.
Ware Police said that they were called to Honeyland Farms on East Street on Wednesday afternoon for the reported theft of a Jimmy Fund donation can.
"Store security camera footage shows the suspect, a middle-aged female wearing a pink shirt, grab the can off the checkout counter and conceal it in her handbag," police added.
The suspect reportedly then left the store and got into the passenger side of what's believed to be a green sedan.
Investigators noted that those Jimmy Fund cans are distributed to local police departments across the state, with the donations going to the fund and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
"The Ware Police Department is a proud supporter of the Jimmy Fund and this is the first time a donation can has been stolen," police explained.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ware Police Sgt. Chris DeSantis at (413) 967-3571 or email waretipline@townofware.com
