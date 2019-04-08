WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A woman whom investigators were seeking has turned herself to police.
Ware Police said that 23-year-old Kayla Kelley was wanted for allegedly stealing over $15,000 from her former employer by cashing fraudulent checks.
Investigators noted that Kelley was also reportedly wanted by Palmer Police for similar offenses and that there were two felony warrants out for her arrest.
Ware Police noted late Monday morning that Kelley had turned herself into police.
"The Ware PD would like to thank the public for their assistance," the department posted on their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.