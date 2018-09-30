WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man and a woman in Ware were arrested this morning on heroin and child endangerment charges, police report.
Terri Kamienski, 46, and Michael Murphy, 55, have been identified as the two suspects.
We're told officers executed a search warrant at the apartment they were in on Aspen Street.
The Ware Police Department telling Western Mass News they found Heroin, drug paraphernalia, and cash.
Both Kamienski and Murphyeach face 3 charges including Possession With Intent to Distribute Class A Drug (Heroin), Conspiracy to Violate a Drug Law, and Reckless Endangerment of a Child.
The two were transported by police to the Hampshire County House of Correction in Northampton.
They face arraignment in court Monday in Belchertown.
Further details about the case have not been released by police.
