Ware Police warning residents of social security scam.

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Ware are warning residents about a scam going around that requires residents to pay a fee in order to restore their "suspended social security number".
Police say that residents have reported receiving a text message and/or phone call from an unknown party informing them that their social security number has been suspended, and requests that the resident pay a certain amount of money in order to have their social security number restored.
Ware Police state that this is a scam, adding that your social security number will never be suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.