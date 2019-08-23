Ware resident arrested on drug trafficking charges.

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken into custody Tuesday following an investigation into heroin trafficking.
According to Ware Police officials, members of the Ware, Hardwick, and West Brookfield Police Departments executed a search warrant at apartment three at 20 Otis Avenue.
Officials say this search warrant was a result of an ongoing investigation into heroin trafficking centering around the residence.
Upon further investigation, officials were able to locate an undisclosed amount of heroin, as well as drug distribution paraphernalia.
Officials were able to arrest Juan Luis Casiano-Rentas on the following charges:
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug (Heroin); Subsequent Offense
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class C drug (Clonazepam); Subsequent Offense
- Reckless endangerment of a child (2 counts)
- Possession of a Class E drug
He is expected to appear in court sometime this week for his arraignment.
