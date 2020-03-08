PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials responded and are on scene for a vehicle fire at 1360 Ware Street in Palmer.
Both the Palmer Fire and Police Department responded to reports of a one-vehicle fire.
Palmer Police Department confirmed with Western Mass News that Ware Street is temporarily closed as officials continue to contain the flames.
There is no word at this time if anyone was injured or how the fire started.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
