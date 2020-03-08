PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews worked quickly to douse a vehicle that caught fire Sunday afternoon.
According to Palmer firefighter Gauthier, officials responded to a home at 1360 Ware Street just after 1:00 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle fire.
Firefighters arrived to find a vehicle fully-involved and the flames had started to spread to a nearby treeline.
The fire also melted the resident's mailbox.
Crews worked quickly to contain and douse the flames and officially cleared the scene at approximately 2:00 p.m.
Both lanes on Ware Street were closed, but have since reopened.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighter Gauthier says that the fire originated somewhere in the vehicle's engine compartment.
It was later determined that a mechanical failure was what sparked the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.