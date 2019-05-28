WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A few weeks ago, we brought you the exclusive story of a former Ware High School substitute who claimed grades in the Spanish Department were inflated.
Our story started a conversation about the school's Spanish program.
We had students and families contact us, each with their own response to how the Ware High School Intro to Spanish classes were run under Manuel Villegas, and some of those student responses differed dramatically, almost as if they were describing two different people.
"When he came to the school, I was not passing with a 90. I had a C," ninth grader Lydia Chanis tells us.
This group of Ware Junior-Senior High School students say their Spanish grades weren't inflated when Manuel Villegas began subbing in the Winter.
They claim his expectations were...
"He would speak to us in only Spanish. If you asked for work, he just wouldn't really give it to you," stated Lydia.
"He wanted to grade us as if we were, like, college students, and it was only Spanish I," says fellow ninth grader Haley Guimond.
They claim his teaching style was too far a pendulum swing from the teacher they had before.
Villegas previously told Western Mass News that students said the teacher before him didn't know Spanish.
"After not having a teacher for that long, you'd think he could sympathize and be like 'Oh yeah, maybe I should take it slower,' but he didn't at all," says Lydia.
Megan Lawrence couldn't disagree more.
"He gave us all the notes on the board. The way that Mr. Villegas teaches, it actually sticks with me. He was teaching us it step-by-step, little by little. It wasn't like he was just trying to put a language in front of us," said Meghan.
Her stepfather said Meghan has struggled with school, but not in Villegas' class.
"This has just been like, so easy for her, and I haven't had this happen with any other teacher that she's had in that school," Meghan's stepfather, Robert Philbrick tells us.
With Villegas is no longer at Ware, Meghan says the students have had a series of substitutes.
As for who will teach Spanish in September, the students hope the person hired will stay the whole year.
"Real lesson plans and more, like worksheets and someone that like can actually teach," says ninth grader Brooke Belanger.
"I want to have a teacher, like, throughout the year. This is not okay, like, we should be able to go into Spanish Two knowing what we need to learn," added Haley.
Manuel Villegas does hold a provisional teaching license in the state of Massachusetts.
We have reached out to him for a response.
We also reached out to the school district for more information on how their foreign language teachers are selected.
We have not heard back yet.
