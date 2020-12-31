RE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A woman from Ware has been arrested after police say they found a 'high level' narcotics distribution business in a residence on Glendale Circle.
This was Wednesday morning.
40-year-old, Jessica Charbonneau, was taken into custody by the Ware Police Department, along with assistance from the Monson and Hardwick Police Departments.
According to the Ware Police Department, the search warrant was obtained following an 'extensive' investigation.
"As a result of the search, Officers located a large amount of Crack Cocaine, Heroin, Suboxone, Oxycodone, Prescription medications, drug paraphernalia, as well as Cash consistent with a high level narcotics distribution business," the Ware Police Department says.
Charbonneau is facing multiple charges. They include:
- (2 Counts) Distribution of a Class B Drug (Crack Cocaine)
- (2 Counts) Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (Crack Cocaine and Oxycodone)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug (Heroin)
- Manufacturing a Class B Drug (Crack Cocaine)
- Possession of Class B (Crack Cocaine)
- Possession of a Class E Drug (Alprazolam)
Charbonneau was held at the Hampshire County House of Correction ahead of her arraignment scheduled for New Year's Eve.
