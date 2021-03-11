SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The warm weather Thursday made it finally feel like spring. People were out and about in downtown Springfield eating outdoors.
The sun is out, the weather is warm, so people are enjoying the outdoors from all over.
“It's absolutely gorgeous out. My friends were available and we wanted to pick an outdoor seating restaurant and this is the best one around,” said Stephanie Dolan of Suffield, CT.
This is Dolan’s first time doing outdoor dining since the winter months. She is embracing the sense of normalcy.
“It’s healthy, we can breathe, and we don’t have to wear masks,” Dolan added.
Max’s Tavern is capitalizing on the warm weather while it’s hot. As general manager John Thomas said they don’t plan to fully open up their patio until April 1.
“We’re going to have a couple nice days, so we’ll have plenty of dining, plenty of space, and hopefully a good crowd,” Thomas said.
At Max’s Tavern, they expect more people to dine outdoors in the coming months as restrictions ease up and the vaccine becomes readily available.
“There’s more people already coming out and dining as we see in the restaurant. Outside is just going to bring more. And an easier dining experience. They’re going to feel a lot more comfortable,” Thomas said.
Right next door at Uno’s Pizzeria and Grill, they’re also expecting an influx of customers. Wednesday, they had people eat outdoors because it was so nice out. On Thursday, they brought out more tables out.
“We got all of our tables set up and ready to go. Hopefully, the people would follow,” said Uno’s general manager Amy Silvestri.
This summer, they’re anticipating a packed house. Due to COVID-19, they are running on a shorter staff, so they’re looking to hire more people to handle more customers.
“We expected bigger than last year hopefully and we’re ready for it,” Silvestri noted.
