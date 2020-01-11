BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Temperatures were in the sixties across western Mass today, many people getting outside and enjoying the weather.
While many people would like this Spring-like weather to stay, there are some who are hoping for a good frost.
When warmer temperatures hit, many people wouldn't think of going skiing, but here at Ski Blandford, people are coming from all over to enjoy the warmer skiing weather.
There are still a good amount of people out here on the slopes, even though it's around sixty degrees.
Manager of Ski Blandford, Ron Crozier, tells Western Mass News Ski Blandford saw around 300 people today who came to ski and snowboard.
He said while many people were looking forward to the predicted high temps, Ski Blandford was holding its breath.
"We would rather see it nice and cold. Looks like the middle of the week," explained Crozier.
Crozier said the snow becomes less dense when temperatures rise and it starts to melt, but people can still ski and snowboard.
He said today they saw less people compared to this time last year, but not by much.
