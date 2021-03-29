AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- You and your furry friends might be enjoying the great outdoors again, but it’s important to protect yourself from ticks while doing so.
Recent spring-like temperatures have brought western Massachusetts pet owners and their companions out to the dog parks in full force, but this time of year is when ticks thrive the most.
We caught up with pet parents at the Agawam dog park to see how they’re keeping themselves and their furry friends safe.
“We check their ears and their paws and all the areas where ticks normally go,” said Sabrina Kraus.
Carl Vanderhoof added, “I rely on the Seresto collar for my dog and my cat is indoors”
Do indoor pets require the same type of protection as outdoor pets? Entomologist Natasha Wright at Braman Termite and Pest Elimination explained, “If you do have indoor and outdoor pets, like indoor pets that don’t go outside and aren’t exposed to fleas and ticks, but then you have outdoor pets that do or go back and forth, the potential for spreading a flea and tick infestation is there.”
While Vanderhoof opts for Seresto, Kraus uses alternate medications.
“They get monthly heartworm pill that helps with fleas and ticks and then they get an Advantix topical ointment on their neck to protect against the ticks,” Kraus explained.
However, which option is most effective?
“The pills are okay. A lot of the time, the pills only effect the amateur stage of the flea, which means the adult flea is still around, so a topical can help with that as well. The flea collars, most of them do not work very efficiently…but there is one on the market called Seresto that does work if they want to go that route,” Wright noted.
While preventative medication may stop your animals from spreading diseases to each other, it doesn’t prevent against the ticks that may hitchhike on you.
Non-conventional or improper removal methods can actually increase the risk of the tick regurgitating its diseases from its gut onto you or your pet, so here’s how to do it the right way.
“You want to take tweezers as close to the skin as possible and just firmly pull up on that tick. You don’t need to do anything else…people worry about the ‘head’ so to speak being stuck in the skin. Those are just the mouth parts. It’s okay if they get broken off. It’s just like a splinter at that point and your body will get rid of it eventually,” Wright added.
