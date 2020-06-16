SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Temperatures across western Massachusetts are heating up this week and people are looking to cool off and enjoy some sunshine.
However, with most public pools closed during the pandemic, local retailers said Tuesday pools and pool supplies have been in high demand.
With that, doctors are again reminding parents about pool safety.
Temperatures this week across the area are nearing 90 degrees and with summer right around the corner, people are looking to purchase pools to stay cool, but it’s not that easy.
“It’s going to very tough to purchase a pool right now. A lot of pool companies are out ‘til at least August, some September,” said Lou Courteau of Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Springfield.
Courteau told Western Mass News that backyard swimming pools seem to be really popular among many families.
“This is definitely the year to open your pool, buy a pool, purchase a pool,” Courteau added.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, more people are investing in their own personal pools.
“A lot of people are staying home, doing yard work, opening pools up they haven’t opened in a year or two,” Courteau noted.
However, with that comes safety precautions.
“Pools are a lot of fun and an important part of the summertime or a lot of children, but safety has to be number one in everyone’s mind,” said Dr. John Kelley with Redwood Pediatrics.
Kelley said pool owners need to make sure children are being watched at all times, regardless of the size of your pool.
“Even a five gallon bucket of water for a toddler, that’s a risk. You should never leave that five gallon bucket of water unattended,” Kelley added.
Kelley added you should keep your pool in a fenced in area for your child's safety, but even still, keep a close eye on them.
“Let’s say you have a four year old or five year old in your backyard and you think it’s safe if you have a pool in your backyard. Unless your pool is fenced off from the area they are playing in, they have to have adult supervision at all times," Kelley explained.
With most public pools closed, Kelley said he understands some children aren’t able to get swimming lessons, but he suggested parents can help out.
“Once again, with close supervision, you're right there with them,” Kelley said.
