COLRAIN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a New England staple, maple syrup.
Sugar houses around western Mass are firing up as sap begins flowing, but sugar season has changed in recent years.
"You’re boiling it down. You’re concentrating those sugars," Bill Scheneider, owner of Brook Maple, tells us.
Bill Schneider has been doing this for years.
"Late 60's, 68 to 69. My dad got me set up with stuff. From there, it just took off," explained Schneider.
Now?
"I put 400 buckets out. It’s all buckets. No pipeline," stated Schneider.
That's the old way to collect the valuable drip, drip, drip of the sap.
Back when Schneider started sugaring...
"We used to tap more the first part of March. Now, with buckets. I’m looking at late February. If it was colder, I'd be doing it a little later. It’s changed. The way the temperatures go, it just gets earlier," continued Schneider.
Sap really flows well when afternoons hit the middle forties and nights drop back to the twenties.
Digging into data, the season for sugaring is shifting.
For western Mass, sugar season starting approximately eight days earlier than the 1950's.
"Of course, then the season will end sooner," says Schneider.
A recent Harvard study predicts the season may move ahead by three to four weeks by the end of the century.
It's not just tapping schedule that is weather dependent. It's also the sugar in the sap.
"The sweeter the sap, the less amount of boiling it takes to get a gallon of syrup. The average is forty gallons of sap for every one gallon of syrup," said Schneider.
In a warmer climate, higher temperatures mean less sugar in the sap.
That translates to more sap required per gallon of syrup.
Even though maple syrup production is very labor intensive, Schneider says he loves it.
"[You like it the old way?] I like it the old way. It’s relaxing," added Schneider.
Statewide, over 70,000 gallons of syrup are produced each year.
Now...pass the pancakes.
