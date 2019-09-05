LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Charges have been filed following a fight last month at a Ludlow club.
Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas said that detectives received three arrest warrants related to their investigation into a fight at the Gremio Lusitano Club on Friday, August 23.
Steven Martin, 29, of Ludlow turned himself in to Palmer District Court on a warrant charging him with assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Valadas said that Martin was released with a future court date related to those charges.
Louis Lopes, Jr., 38, of Ludlow has been charged in a warrant with two counts of assault and battery. Police noted that he also has two other outstanding arrest warrants in Massachusetts.
Valadas added that a warrant was issued for Adrian Lopes, 20, of Palm Coast, FL on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
The case remains under investigation.
