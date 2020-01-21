WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters were called to South Street and Crouch Road around 2:49 p.m. for a reported house fire.
Upon arriving on scene officials were attempting to hold back the fire with extinguishers as another crew found difficult fire conditions in the walls and attic of the structure.
After approximately 45 minutes of extinguishing the flames, the fire was knocked down and crews completed the overhaul.
There were no reports of any residents at home at the time of the fire.
Warren Fire Department requested mutual aid from Ware, Brimfield, North Brookfield, West Brookfield, Palmer, and the National Grid.
The MSP that is assigned to the State Marshal's Office also responded to the investigation.
The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical malfunction, but the exact damage caused has yet to be released.
