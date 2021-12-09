WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Warren Police and Massachusetts State Police are actively searching for a suspect in the areas of Main Street and South Street in West Warren.
Warren Police tell Western Mass News the suspect may be armed. Residents are urged to report suspicious activity by calling 9-1-1.
The suspect is described as a light skin black male, approximately six feet tall with a light mustache and 200 pounds. He is wearing a black Adidas sweat suit with white stripes. If spotted, Police ask community members to call 9-1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.