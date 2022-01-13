WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Warren Police responded to a house in Warren after reports of an armed home invasion in progress.
All available units from multiple jurisdictions were called in, as well as Mass. State Police.
It turned out to be a hoax, something called "swatting," which is when someone calls Police and reports an active or dangerous situation in order to draw a large Police presence.
Swatting is a crime and perishable offense.
The incident is now being investigated.
