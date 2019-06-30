WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a fun time today at the National Convention for Watch and Clock Collectors at the Eastern State's Exposition in West Springfield.
The event comes almost 40 years after a convention like it was held in New England.
The National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors said the first clocks and watches were produced here in the 1700s.
Many of the items on display are normally hard to come by.
Mary Dapkus one of the Exhibit Committee members spoke about the items on display at the collection.
"The collection that's here today is from several important private collections or colonial watches that are seldom on exhibit from several museums including the American watch and clock museum," Dapkus explained.
Some of the items were available to buy at Sunday's event also included raffles and lectures.
