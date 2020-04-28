SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Staff at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield held a special 'Code Rocky' on Tuesday.

Crowds gathered throughout the Springfield hospital to honor one of their own: Meghan Moomjian, a medical assistant in Baystate Thoracic Surgery.

Baystate has been calling 'Code Rocky' in recent weeks, with the patient's consent, to help offer a standing ovation and special send-off to patients recovering from COVID-19.

According to Baystate spokesperson Keith O'Connor, Moomjian was in the hospital for 29 days, including time in the hospital's critical care unit.

“This has just been a terrible situation…I have been able to Facetime my husband, but I’m missing everyone,” Moomjian said in a statement provided by Baystate.

On Tuesday, nurses, doctors, administrators, and staff lined the halls of the Daly Building to wish Moomjian well as she was being discharged to continue her recovery at home.

"It was a spectacular sight filled with loud cheers and tears of joy from everyone in honor of Meghan and the incredible effort that our staff puts in every day in caring for our many patients,” said Nancy Shendell-Falik, president of Baystate Medical Center and senior vice president of hospital operations for Baystate Health.

Speaking of the send-off, Moomjian said in a statement: “You all don’t even know me. It’s hard for me to put into words right now the care I have received,” she said appreciatively.