SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Staff at Baystate Medical Center have found a unique way to recognize and celebrate patients recovering and being discharged after contracting coronavirus.
Hospital spokesperson Keith O'Connor said that caregivers on one of the facility's care units began to cheer and play the theme song from the 1976 movie 'Rocky' as COVID-19 patients were being discharged.
Baystate Medical Center COO Tejas Gandhi learned what the staff on that floor was doing and suggested expanding it.
O'Connor explained that starting this week, with the patient's consent, a 'Code Rocky' is called and hospital staff gather in the Daly Lobby, in their personal protective equipment, as the 'Rocky' theme is played "to provide a standing ovation and provide a beautiful, warm send-off for the patient." The event also acknowledges the work of the care team.
The intiative will soon be launched at all Baystate Health hospitals.
