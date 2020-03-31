HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse is providing an update on the situation at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home and in the city itself.
On Saturday evening the Department of Veterans' Services confirmed with us a number of residents and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
Then, Monday night, Western Mass News learned that 11 veteran soldiers died at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, 5 of which tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Bennett Walsh has been placed on paid administrative leave following the veterans’ deaths, according to the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow the latest details today out of Holyoke. Stay with us online and on-air starting at Noon on ABC40.
