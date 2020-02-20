(WGGB/WSHM) -- A South Dakota high school player scored an epic shot at his team's basketball game.
Langford's Gabe Smith, who has Down syndrome, grabbed a pass and took a shot.
He missed the first time, but Garrett Pearson, who played for the other team, passed him back the ball for another shot and as the clock ran out, he sank it at the buzzer.
The basket happened at the end of the junior varsity game against Aberdeen Christian.
Aberdeen Christian Basketball noted in a Facebook post:
"Being good is more important than winning...every time. One basket wasn't going to change our day, but to this kid, it made his! And for me, the boys made me proud of them all over again!"
