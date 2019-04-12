AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The UMass men's hockey team is heading to the NCAA men's hockey championship for the first time in program's history and events are planned across the country to root on the Minutemen.
The UMass Amherst Alumni Association said that a number of watch parties have been organized, from California to Texas to Amherst.
In Massachusetts, watch parties have been scheduled in:
- Amherst - Hangar Pub and Grill
- Amherst - Rafters Sports Bar
- Boston - UMass Club
- Boston - Greatest Bar
- Florence - JJ's Tavern
- Lenox - Olde Heritage Tavern (RSVP requested)
- Plymouth - Tavern on the Wharf
- Springfield - City Line Cafe
- South Yarmouth - Sea Dog Brew Pub
- Westfield - Shortstop Bar and Grill
- Worcester - Antonio's
Other events scheduled across the country include:
- Atlanta, GA
- Chicago, IL
- Houston, TX
- New York, NY
- San Francisco, CA
- Seattle, WA
- Washington, DC
An official pregame gathering in Buffalo - the site of the Frozen Four - is planned for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at 716 Food and Sports Restaurant on Scott Street in Buffalo.
Fans are encouraged to visit the UMass Alumni Association website daily, leading up to the game, for an up-to-date list of events.
UMass will take on Minnesota-Duluth Saturday at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.