AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The UMass men's hockey team is heading to the NCAA Frozen Four for the first time in program's history and events are planned across the country to root on the Minutemen.
UMass Athletics said a number of watch parties have been organized, from California to Texas to the Amherst campus, for Thursday's game.
In Massachusetts, watch parties have been scheduled in:
- Amherst - Berkshire Dining Common
- Amherst - Hampshire Dining Common
- Amherst - Hangar Pub and Grill
- Boston - UMass Club
- Boston - Greatest Bar
- Florence - JJ's Tavern
- Lenox - Olde Heritage Tavern (RSVP requested)
- Plymouth - Tavern on the Wharf
- Springfield - Tap at MGM Springfield
- South Yarmouth - Sea Dog Brew Pub
- Worcester - Antonio's
Other events scheduled across the country include:
- Atlanta, GA
- Costa Mesa, CA
- Mountain View, CA
- San Francisco, CA
- St. Petersburg, FL
- Chicago, IL
- New York, NY
- Plano, TX
- Seattle, WA
- Washington, DC
An official pregame gathering in Buffalo - the site of the Frozen Four - is planned for 5 p.m. Thursday at 716 Food and Sports Restaurant on Scott Street in Buffalo.
Fans are encouraged to visit the UMass Alumni Association website daily, leading up to the Frozen Four, for an up-to-date list of events.
Those interested in organizing an event are should contact Associate Athletic Director Alan Pandiani so the department can promote the event.
UMass will take on Denver in the Frozen Four on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
