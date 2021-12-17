SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New video shows the efforts several Springfield Police officers took to help ensure residents escaped a fire earlier this week.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Officers Carlos Ortiz, Luis Rojas, Michael Cruz, Gustavo Olivo, Jomaris Vazquez, Jeremy Rivas, Thomas Normoyle and Thomas Meleady were among some of the first to arrive at the Fort Pleasant Avenue apartment building around 4:20 a.m. Monday for a reported fire.
When police arrived, they saw smoke coming from the back of the building and they were told there were people inside.
Video from body-worn cameras show officers running into the building and finding smoke in the halls and stairwells as they went door-to-door to make sure residents were awake and help them get out safely.
Walsh said that the officers also cleared two additional floors of the building, which is not seen in the video. Many residents were able to get out safely because of smoke alarms in the building.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said in a statement:
“I am very proud of these officers who demonstrated their professionalism, courage and dedication to duty by diligently entering and checking units to ensure residents were out of the building."
"These are situations where instincts take over and the officers did not hesitate to enter a burning building, putting their own lives at risk, and were able to lead several residents out of the building.”
In total, 23 people were displaced by the fire. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
