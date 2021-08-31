PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The boil water order has been lifted in the town of Palmer.
It is no longer necessary to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, food preparation, brushing teeth, and washing dishes.
Residents were advised to boil water after E.coli bacteria was found in the Three Rivers Water system.
According to town officials, a temporary chlorine disinfection system was put in place and water quality samples were collected to confirm acceptable water quality.
Tests conducted over the weekend left samples clear of any E. coli or total coliform bacteria.
The boil order originally went into effect last Monday, August 23.
