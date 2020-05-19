HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Police are on the scene of a water main break on Beech Street which happened around 5 p.m., police said.
Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse said in a Facebook post the break is causing low pressure or no water at all throughout a good part of the city.
"I’m in touch with the Water Department and will have more information as I get it," he said in the post. "We should get the area isolated and pressure restored within the hour, expect repairs to run through the evening into the morning. Thank you for your patience."
Police said they are waiting for the Department of Public Works to assist, and this incident could take "several hours."
Beech Street at Northampton Street through Beech Street at West Frankin Street and Mac Kenzie Avenue are closed due to the break, police said.
Police said the water main break was unrelated to a car crash that happened on the same street.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and bring you updates.
