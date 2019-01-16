SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield street remains covered solid in ice, due to an unknown source of running water.
First, it was salt and sand, ten it was time to break up the ice.
However, two days later, work still continues and water still flows down Lancashire Road and Lexington Street.
Mirna Vega lives just outside of where crews work. She said this problem is more than just a couple of days old.
“It's been like that all summer, it's been like that forever," Vega said.
Vega explained Western Mass News that the flowing water used to be worse until she installed drainage pipes.
“I had to do all the way down to the street where they're at," Vega added.
Even placing a piece of metal to stop leaves, but it’s just become too much.
“I keep clearing that out, but it keeps coming in, so it's like I don't even bother no more," Vega noted.
According to Springfield DPW, they can't locate the source of this water flow, but according to Vega, she knows exactly where it is.
“The problem is here. They used to have a pond right there, but they closed it for the winter I guess, so I know where the water is coming from," Vega explained.
Vega appreciated crews working to repair the leak, but to fix the issue entirely, she said they need to go to the source: her property line.
“They're doing a quick fix. It's going to happen again. [So band aid rather than surgery?] Exactly. I told them where the problem was coming from, but we're here. Nothing yet," Vega said.
Because even when it’s warm enough for that water not to freeze, the inconvenience and danger remains.
“I want this fixed because in summertime, the mosquitoes are here and I got grandkids and they can't play in this area. It gets flooded," Vega said.
Western Mass News has reached out Springfield's Department of Public Works, but we have not yet heard back.
In the meantime, the city is urging any residents who have issues to use their 311 call system. There’s also an online reporting and a tracking system available 24/7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.