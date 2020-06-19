WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A water main break has affected homes in the area of Chester Street due to a water main break, according to the mayor.
Mayor William Reichelt posted the information on Facebook on Friday afternoon.
The Department of Public Works has shut down water service to all of Chester Street and at least four houses on Piper Road from Chester Street to Kent Avenue, according to the post.
Western Mass News will continue to bring you more information as it becomes available.
