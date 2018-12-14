WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - For months, people in the town of Ware have been voicing their concerns to Western Mass News about their water.

They've sent in photos and videos of the water coming from their sinks and showers, showing a dirty rust or brown color.

Last week, Western Mass News collected water samples from two homes in the town of Ware.

One house has a filter system, and the other does not.

We took the samples to Con-Test Analytical Lab in East Longmeadow for testing.

"You're looking for the pH of the water," Con-Test Lab Director Tod Kopyscinski. "See how it effects the pipes. The metals in it, if it's any lead and copper, and general chemistry on chlorides, alkalinity, hardness, and bacteria."

The lab results came back clear.

They showed no signs of bacteria in the water and no high levels of lead, copper, or any harmful minerals.

"It's safe for what we tested for," continued Kopyscinski. "We only tested for a bunch of analytes."

Those results were the same for the filtered and unfiltered water samples.

"With the filtration," said Kopyscinski. "You can help eliminate some of the metals, some of the hardness, some of the minerals. They obviously do help. Color is something we normally don't see in drinking water, period. There's not a test to determine what's causing that color issue."

The town's water supervisor has previously told Western Mass News they're aware of the brownish color in the water.

He says it comes from the town's aging infrastructure, and they are working to replace it in the next few years.

"It's got to be coming from the pipes," stated Kopyscinski. "It's coming from somewhere. If it's universally, throughout the town, it's got to be the water supply. A lot of tests aren't going to tell you what caused a color. It's very tough to say."