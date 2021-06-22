CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee Police Department is issuing a traffic alert Tuesday morning.
According to police, a water leak at the intersection of School Street and Chestnut Street is causing some problems.
Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes in order to avoid traffic delays.
