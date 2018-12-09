HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Services and events at the United Congregational Church in Holyoke were cancelled today after a water line break.
Western Mass News sent a crew to the scene and we're learning this is the second setback this year for the church. But they're working on moving forward.
As pastor Chuck Morkin arrived at the United Congregational Church in Holyoke Sunday morning he was greeted with a problem.
"We discovered that a water main had broken in the bowels of the church. At first we think, that’s just water, but toilets don’t flush, coffee doesn’t get made and the boiler isn’t able to send heat to the rest of the building," pastor Morkin explains to us.
He tells Western Mass News the Public Works Department had been on scene since 2:30 in the morning.
They figured out the water main break happened on church property and shut off the water.
"Unfortunately we had to cancel small groups at nine o’clock and at eleven o’clock. We had to cancel worship at ten o’clock and we had to cancel a 2 o’clock concert with Mark Todd's Holyoke High School choirs," pastor Morkin says.
This isn't the first challenge the church has faced this year.
In January a kitchen fire forced them out of the building for several months.
"It was just a little fire, but it had so many airborne particulates that carried all the way throughout the church, including this large room and the chapel. So the problem for us was the fire kept us from being able to access our building for a long time. We had to do our worship services in the parlors," pastor Morkin notes.
But he is hoping by next weekend his congregation will be back together in the church.
"I hope that this particular issue that we’re having can be rectified in a day or two. I don’t. know They may have to do some digging down into the ground to get to the thing."
