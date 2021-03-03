ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents in Orange may notice a discoloration of their water throughout the day Wednesday.
According to the Orange Fire Department, the discoloration is being caused by a large water line break and significant water loss at the Rodney Hunt property on Mill Street.
The water department is aware of the situation and is working to fix the issue.
