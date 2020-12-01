Easthampton Water line break 120120

Photo provided by Easthampton Police

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Drivers in Easthampton should expect detours while crews work to repair a water line break.

Easthampton Police said that Union Street (Route 141) is closed between Cottage Street and Main Street because of that break, which is in the area of 41 Union Street.

Traffic is being rerouted via Park Street and Payson Avenue. 

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible.

It's not yet known when that section of road will reopen.

