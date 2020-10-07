LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A major road in Longmeadow will be partially closed Wednesday morning due to a water main break.
According to Longmeadow police, Shaker Road will be closed at Laurel Street as well as at the intersection of Hazardville Road.
Residents in the area and Longmeadow Country Club members will be able to get through from the Laurel Street side.
Police are asking all other drivers to seek an alternate route.
No word on when repairs will be complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.