AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews were called to a water main break along one Agawam roadway on Friday.
When our crews arrived on-scene on Federal Street Extension, they saw a large portion of the roadway flooded with water and a large hole.
Agawam Mayor William Sapelli said that 10 to 20 homes were impacted when the break occurred around 12 p.m. today.
Repairs were made and completed by approximately 3:30 p.m.
