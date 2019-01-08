AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A water main break is impacting Cooley Dickinson's health care center on University Drive in Amherst.
Cooley Dickinson officials told Western Mass News that they had to close the center as of 3 p.m. today due to that break.
"We regret any inconvenience to patients and families," officials said in a Facebook post.
We have reached out to Amherst's DPW, but there's no word yet on how long the impact from the break will last.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and we will have more information as it becomes available.
