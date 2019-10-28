LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have confirmed a water main break on Magnolia Circle in Longmeadow.
Department of Public Works has been notified of the break and will be working to repair the waterline.
DPW estimates the break will be fixed by Tuesday morning after twenty-five to thirty households were affected by the break.
The cause for the water main break is still under investigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
